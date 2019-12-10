Nora Springs man pleads guilty to having over 160 grams of marijuana

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Nearly 17 months after law enforcement says it found marijuana in his home, a Nora Springs man is pleading guilty.
Tanner Jay Snow, 23, has reached a plea deal where he will plead guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana while two other drug charges will be dismissed.
Authorities say they found 164.18 grams of marijuana in Snow’s home in July 2018 but could not charge him until lab tests came back in April 2019. Charges were then officially filed in June and Snow was arrested in August.
No sentencing date has been set in this case.
