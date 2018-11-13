NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - A Nora Springs man is facing a felony sex abuse charge for alleged conduct with a 5-year-old.
Aaron Olson, 35, is being held in the Floyd County Jail after he was arrested Friday at the Nora Springs Motel (825 W Congress St.).
Olson is accused of showing the victim pornography and performing sexual acts with the victim on three occasions between Jan. 1 and Nov. 8.
Olson is also be charged with possession of marijuana.
Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.
Related Content
- Nora Springs man facing sexual abuse charge in Floyd County
- Nora Springs woman in Mower County crash
- Nora Springs man sentenced for rural burglary
- One arrested after Nora Springs drug raid
- Historic Nora Springs home being demolished
- Hancock County man facing 4 felony sexual abuse charges
- Nora Springs man heading to federal prison for selling meth
- Nora Springs man accused of threats and assault
- Man pleads not guilty in Nora Springs arrest
- Floyd County sex abuser sentenced to prison
Scroll for more content...