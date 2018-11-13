Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian hit while walking on Mason City roadway has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Nora Springs man facing sexual abuse charge in Floyd County

Aaron Olson

A Nora Springs man is facing a felony sex abuse charge for alleged conduct with a 5-year-old.

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 11:53 AM

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - A Nora Springs man is facing a felony sex abuse charge for alleged conduct with a 5-year-old.
Aaron Olson, 35, is being held in the Floyd County Jail after he was arrested Friday at the Nora Springs Motel (825 W Congress St.).
Olson is accused of showing the victim pornography and performing sexual acts with the victim on three occasions between Jan. 1 and Nov. 8.
Olson is also be charged with possession of marijuana.
Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 9°
We're tracking warmer temperatures to return along with more sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester doing post-election day work

Image

Rochester coffee shops team up to get customers to buy local

Image

Your Tuesday StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Changes coming to DMCC board

Image

Business forced out

Image

Top Colonel speaks with Northwood-Kensett students

Image

Awesome Blossoms Rally Together

Image

Immigration Discussion

Image

Sheriff: Dogs rescued from puppy mill

Image

Operation Christmas Child

Community Events