Nora Springs man facing sexual abuse charge in Floyd County

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - A Nora Springs man is facing a felony sex abuse charge for alleged conduct with a 5-year-old.

Aaron Olson, 35, is being held in the Floyd County Jail after he was arrested Friday at the Nora Springs Motel (825 W Congress St.).

Olson is accused of showing the victim pornography and performing sexual acts with the victim on three occasions between Jan. 1 and Nov. 8.

Olson is also be charged with possession of marijuana.

Olson is scheduled to make his initial appearance Nov. 19 at 9 a.m.