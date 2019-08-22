Clear
Nora Springs man facing drug charge over a year after search of his home

Authorities say lab results came back in April.

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 5:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Over a year after a drug search, a Nora Springs man is finally behind bars.

Tanner Jay Snow, 23, is charged with a controlled substance violation. Authorities say that after several controlled buys where marijuana was purchased from Snow, a search of his home in July 2018 found 164.18 grams of a substance that appeared to be marijuana.

Court documents state lab results confirming the substance was marijuana didn’t come back until April and charges were officially filed against Snow in June. He was picked up on an outstanding warrant on Wednesday.

