Nora Springs grain elevator deals with swarm of bees

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - A swarm of bees, looking to create a new hive, made a stopover at Cartersville Elevator. They took up temporary residence on a stairwell next to the scale at the business.

Bobby Weiner, owner and operator of the elevator, was suprised by the football-sized cluster of bees. He called the county extension office, who then put him in touch with an Iowa State entomologist in Ames. They recommended the North Iowa Beekeepers Club, who sent a nearby club member to clean up the bees.

It took a couple of hours to get the job done. Truck drivers who had to use the scale took precautions by keeping their windows rolled up while they were being weighed.

The beekeeper ended up taking the bees back to his home, where he is using them to start a new hive.