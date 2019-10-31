Nora Springs boy dresses up as George Mallet for Halloween

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - Halloween is about more than tricks and treats for one North Iowa boy.

For Michael Young it's a chance to raise awareness about his rare disorder, while also representing his favorite TV station, KIMT News 3.

Young, of Nora Springs, was born with Spina Bifida.

The birth defect effects the spine and while treatment can help, the condition can't be cured.

For Halloween 2019, Michael wanted to dress up as his favorite TV Anchor, George Mallet.

Michael's dad, Dan Young, hand crafts his sons costumes including an ice cream truck, ambulance, fire truck, backhoe, school bus, and now KIMT News 3's George Mallet.

Dan Young spent more than 40-hours designing and building this KIMT News 3 anchor desk.

"Today he came in (Michael) and he went WOW! He never gets to see any of them until I'm done," said Dan Young.

The costume is built around Michael's wheelchair, making it a great way to raise awareness about Michael's rare condition.

"There are children that can't walk. The severity of it can be different. Michael gets around with a walker but for long distances he has to use a wheelchair," said Young.

For Young constructing elaborate ensembles is the epitome of a labor of love.

"It's the one time he gets to be just like every other kid. When he gets to go in this he doesn't have a disability that day."

Halloween is a day that 11-year-old Michael gets to look and feel the same as his twin brother.

"If you ever meet Michael, and get to talk to him you'll instantly know there is a bigger picture. He wears his heart on the outside. I wish more people were that way," said Young.

As Halloween 2019 comes to a close it's a mix of emotions for Dan, as this is the last year Michael will be trick-or-treating.

"It's going to be almost bittersweet. I've been doing it for a long time now. So, I'm going to miss it," said Young.

It's fair to say Michael is a faithful fan of KIMT News 3, as he records and watches every newscast.