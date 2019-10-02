Nora Springs Public Library opens an hour early for school kids

NORA SPRINGS, Iowa - Kids love early release days from school, but for parents, it can be a challenge to figure out who will watch them until they get off of work. The Nora Springs Public Library opened up at 12:30 this afternoon, an hour earlier than normal, to accomodate those kids.

Library director Renee Bartling says it's important for kids to have a safe place to stay while their parents are working. In a town of around 1,300 people, there are limited options for after school care.

Kids who were at the library enjoyed board games, movies and Play-Doh. Bartling even popped a few batches of popcorn for them to enjoy during movie time.

Funding for the after school hangout came from the city, county and the Adams Family Foundation of Nora Springs. The library plans on opening early again on the next early dismissal day on November 6 and 7th.