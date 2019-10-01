Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to long delayed drug charges

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Nora Springs man is pleading not guilty to drug charges filed nearly a year after a search of his home.

Tanner Jay Snow, 23, is accused of possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver tramadol, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Authorities searched his home in July 2018 and said they found 164.18 grams of a substance that appeared to be marijuana.

Lab results confirming that didn’t come back until April and charges were officially filed in June. Snow was finally arrested in August.