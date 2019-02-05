Nora Sprigs family left to pick up pieces after fire but thankful for community support

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – The Floyd County Sheriff’s responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon that left a family's home destroyed.

Homeowner Julie Salisbury was not home at the time of the fire, though her husband was. He heard a wooshing sound, and went to check it out. He peeked in the basement, and upon seeing flames a few steps down, he escaped and called 911. He was uninjured, but everything inside, including the family cat, was lost in the fire.

Now, the Salisbury's are temporarily staying at a hotel, but they're planning to rebuild right on the same spot. But there's a lot to accomplish before that can happen.

"We're going to rent a house in Nora Springs, and then once the fire investigator comes out on Friday, we can finish what's left, which is one wall to knock down. Then we want to rebuild and put a new house out there."

Fortunately, there has been tremendous community support.

"So many people have donated. There's a fundraiser at my son's school and there's fundraisers on Facebook. People have been driving up or seeing me someplace and donating cash. It's unbelievable, it's been very humbling."

The Rockford FFA is collecting money at the doors of the elementary and high school doors starting at 8 a.m. every day this week (9 a.m. on Wednesday), and Rockford's On Main will also have a donation bucket. In addition, a consultant with Thirty-One Gifts is donating proceeds from each sale to the family.

No word yet on the cause.

According to their Facebook page, it happened in the 1200 block of 140th Street, just outside of Nora Springs.

The Nora Springs Fire Department was on scene, and the Rudd, Rockford, Floyd, Charles City and Marble Rock Fire Departments assisted, as well as Nora Springs Ambulance.