Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nora Sprigs family left to pick up pieces after fire but thankful for community support

Community support has one family thankful in their time of need.

Posted: Feb. 5, 2019 7:01 AM
Updated: Feb. 5, 2019 7:10 AM

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – The Floyd County Sheriff’s responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon that left a family's home destroyed.

Homeowner Julie Salisbury was not home at the time of the fire, though her husband was. He heard a wooshing sound, and went to check it out. He peeked in the basement, and upon seeing flames a few steps down, he escaped and called 911. He was uninjured, but everything inside, including the family cat, was lost in the fire.

Now, the Salisbury's are temporarily staying at a hotel, but they're planning to rebuild right on the same spot. But there's a lot to accomplish before that can happen.

"We're going to rent a house in Nora Springs, and then once the fire investigator comes out on Friday, we can finish what's left, which is one wall to knock down. Then we want to rebuild and put a new house out there."

Fortunately, there has been tremendous community support.

"So many people have donated. There's a fundraiser at my son's school and there's fundraisers on Facebook. People have been driving up or seeing me someplace and donating cash. It's unbelievable, it's been very humbling."

The Rockford FFA is collecting money at the doors of the elementary and high school doors starting at 8 a.m. every day this week (9 a.m. on Wednesday), and Rockford's On Main will also have a donation bucket. In addition, a consultant with Thirty-One Gifts is donating proceeds from each sale to the family.

No word yet on the cause. 

According to their Facebook page, it happened in the 1200 block of 140th Street, just outside of Nora Springs.

The Nora Springs Fire Department was on scene, and the Rudd, Rockford, Floyd, Charles City and Marble Rock Fire Departments assisted, as well as Nora Springs Ambulance.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -10°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -7°
Tracking Tuesday snow showers.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking PM Snow and Ice

Image

Fire victims thankful for community support

Image

RPS DANCE CLASS

Image

Bloom Riverfront project in Rochester is dead

Image

New Cable Company Coming to Rochester

Image

2018 audit of school district clean

Image

Minimum Wage & Rochester Subsidies

Image

Monday's local sports highlights

Image

RPS Q & A About Survey

Image

Winnebago expanding

Community Events