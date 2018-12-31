Clear
Noon Year's Eve Celebration

This is the sixth year the Minnesota Children’s Museum Rochester has put on the event.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 7:07 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Noon Year’s Eve celebration is a way for kids to ring in 2019.

It’s the sixth year the Minnesota Children’s Museum Rochester has put on the event.

Hundreds of kids and their families celebrated the new year without it ruining their bed time.

“The adults are always like out partying and stuff at night but the kids don't get to do anything if there's nothing for them to do during the day,” Amber Arthur, a mom from Omaha, Neb., said.

One dad told KIMT the event ties into his New Year’s resolution.

“To have more kids,” Kazeem Owolabi, of Rochester, said. “I'm expecting another baby.”

Community Events