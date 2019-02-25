Clear
Nonstop calls to towing companies

The phone is ringing off the hook at Pulver Motor Service.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 6:42 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 6:45 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The phones are ringing off the hook at Pulver Motor Service and Moody’s Towing. During the blizzard and its aftermath, the company is receiving roughly 100 calls per hour.

"My heart right now is beating so fast. The phone just never stops ringing," says Sam Schafer, dispatcher.

10 tow trucks are working around the clock to rescue stranded cars, semis, and snow plows. One truck even pulled out one snow plow five different times. Because of the high volume of calls, Pulver’s is prioritizing emergency calls and working with law enforcement. Because of this week’s blizzard and the extreme cold spell several weeks ago, Schafer thinks this is one of the busiest winters for the towing company that he can recall.

"This has been a very very dangerous and busy winter for us," he says.

We're tracking below average temps and more chances for snow through the week.
