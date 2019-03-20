Nonprofits teaming up

MASON CITY, Iowa- In order for nonprofit entities to be successful they’re dependent on unfailing cooperation to ensure both funding and execution.

At a lunch for nonprofits Wednesday Elderbridge’s Agency on Aging, Angie Perez, said her nonprofit is mapping out its first fundraising event. Being among others in the same line of work is giving her the chance to brainstorm how to make it all happen.

“I know there are a lot of long standing fundraisers out there,” she said. “So being able to meet with them and learn how theirs went is important as well as learning from colleagues.”

Elderbridge Agency for Aging Adults will host their first fundraiser at the Surf Ballroom in June.