Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Nonprofits teaming up

Nonprofits teaming up

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 8:11 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2019 8:11 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- In order for nonprofit entities to be successful they’re dependent on unfailing cooperation to ensure both funding and execution.
At a lunch for nonprofits Wednesday Elderbridge’s Agency on Aging, Angie Perez, said her nonprofit is mapping out its first fundraising event. Being among others in the same line of work is giving her the chance to brainstorm how to make it all happen.
“I know there are a lot of long standing fundraisers out there,” she said. “So being able to meet with them and learn how theirs went is important as well as learning from colleagues.”
Elderbridge Agency for Aging Adults will host their first fundraiser at the Surf Ballroom in June.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Tracking more mild air with sunshine set to return tomorrow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

John Marshall grab Michael Hurt and Golden Gophers prep for tournament run

Image

SAW: Austin Packers boy's basketball

Image

Pothole problems

Image

Few Details Made Public in Rochester Murder Investigation

Image

Traffic Flowing after Highway 52 Crash

Image

Tracking Clouds Coming & Going Before We Warm into the 50s!

Image

Collaborating nonprofits in Mason City

Image

Ride-share driver says this winter was his busiest

Image

Building a bridge between STEM and fun

Image

Initiative looks to expand access to broadband internet

Community Events