Nonprofit raising money to repair Rochester veteran's home

ROCHESTER, Minn.- An area nonprofit is working to help a Rochester veteran repair the roof of his home.

Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity is hoping to raise $8,500 after 70-year-old Duane Hart applied for the Critical Home Repair program.

Executive director Kevin Worden says the organization has currently raised a little more than $1,000.

Worden says having a decent place to live improves all aspects of a person’s life.

He explained, “Whether you're concerned about, for all families, education, health, career, income - having a decent place to live in the foundation that underscores all of that because it's hard to expect someone having a stable life if they don't have a stable home.”

Worden also says the past few months dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic have proven how valuable having a reliable shelter is for everyone.

“We've seen, if nothing else in the past few months, how important shelter really is. When you have a shelter-in-place that doesn't mean a lot of if you don't have a decent shelter. So, we're trying to help as many families as we can including Duane and so many others.”

There’s a 2020 at-home virtual bike ride in support of Habitat for Humanity of Minnesota on July 12th.

Worden says 100% of the donations will go directly towards the habitat’s mission. If you’re interested in donating click here.