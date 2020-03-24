Nonprofit provides essential resources to rural communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Essential resources can be hard to come by in rural areas as communities in the U.S. are locking down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Family Service Rochester provides a variety of resources to southeast Minnesota including rural areas.

Now, with the spread of the virus the nonprofit says the demand for services is increasing.

Director of innovation and collaboration April Sutor said, “We have enough uncertainty so if those things are taken care of we can maybe sleep at night.”

In order to make sure people in rural areas have access to food FSR provides Meals on Wheels and offers grocery shopping services.

She explained, “Having a steady supply of food so that you aren't concerned or so that your anxieties are lowered about where you're going to find food all of those things can help bring some normalcy to a person's life.”

Sutor says mental health services are just as essential which is why the nonprofit provides tele-health and school based therapist to communities so everyone has access to the help they need during these uncertain times.

“People who are normally experiencing some anxiety, stress, depression, other kinds of symptoms they can tend to be exacerbated during crisis and times like we're in now,” she said. “So, having someone they can trust that they can talk through issues, learn some coping mechanisms and skills and understand that it's pretty normal. Everybody is feeling some of that.”

The nonprofit is also collecting donations to be distributed throughout Olmsted County by social workers for at-risk children and families. The nonprofit is specifically asking for new in-package diapers, toilet paper and cleaning supplies.

If you’re interested in helping donations can be dropped off between 9AM-3PM at the south location in the main entryway.