Nonprofit investigated local rescue and breeding operation dating back to 2017

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 10:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 19, 2019 10:46 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

BRITT, Iowa- Bailing Out Benji is a nonprofit group watchdog based in Iowa. The founder of the group, Mindi Callison, said they have a team of less than100 people in 20 states. She said they’re looking to expose situations like the one the Iowa Attorney General’s Office claims J.A.K.’s Puppies and HOBO K9 Puppies have created which deceive buyers of the type of animals they are purchasing. She said they started looking in to the local operations in late 2017. She said theyteamed up with the Chicago Tribune in the investigation and turned her findings in to the Iowa Attorney Gernal's Office.
Callison explained that more breeding operations are setting up rescues as large cities and states start cracking down on pet stores purchasing dogs from breeding operations. Having a rescue organization attached allows these operations to get around those laws and buyers believe they are buying rescue dogs.
Callison gave KIMT a copy of HOBO K9 Rescue’s 2017 tax returns showing the nonprofit spent around $400 thousand on transporting and purchasing dogs.
“Hobo K9 Rescue is partnering with their own organization that is a commercial dog breeding industry,” she said. “That’s pretty non-reputable which is what the Attorney General’s Office found.”
Callison said they have found similar situations in Missouri as well as Pennsylvania.

