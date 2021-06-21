Nonprofit continues to work towards funding for new 40-unit apartment building

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An affordable housing project an area nonprofit deems a “necessity” for downtown Rochester is making a second bid for funding after failing to secure it last year.

Three Rivers Community Action is working to bring a 40-unit apartment building on the 700 block of 4th street SE to primarily serve low-income families. It's known as the Eastside Apartments.

The agency is hoping to receive housing tax credits from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency that will allow them to move forward next year with the project.

While their build failed last year community development director Leah Hall says this go-around the agency has the support of the city council with the potential of nearly $500,000 in tax increment financing.

She explained, “It is challenging but this year, what we did, is worked through some restructuring of financing so we're hoping by going into Minnesota Housing with a different approach to financing we're able to secure it this time with tax credits and deferred funding.”

Hall says the project is one that’s necessary for the low-income members of the community.

“The lack of available units for households who even secure a section 8 voucher, they can't find them. So, this project will help meet that need along with other workforce housing needs and we sure are hopeful that this will have a serious positive impact on the families we're aiming to serve as well as the Rochester community.’

According to Three Rivers, if funding is secured in December, construction will then begin in the fall of 2022 and units could then be leased in 2023.

The application for funding are due to the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency by July 15.