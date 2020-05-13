Non-traditional businesses plan for reopening

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - As many businesses have had to close their doors to the pandemic, others were planning on being closed anyways.

But now with the change of seasons, they're having to open back up in a world that was much different than before.

This weekend will be the first time the Weekend Junk Warriors will be open for business since February. The store, which carries vintage items and antiques, many of which are hard to find, is an "occasional store", meaning it's only open for two weekends per month.

"Everybody is going through this that are business owners. Hardly anybody can be open."

Owner Bonnie Schmidt says the pandemic has made it a bit challenging on when to reopen.

"If I don't open this weekend, which would be my normal weekend to be open, then I won't be open again until June. Financially speaking, that's a hardship because you have to pay these payments whether or not you're open."

There are a few advantages to being open on their unique schedule, though.

"My business is not the kind of business that's packed with people all the time anyway. One of the reasons why I decided to go open up this week, I might have 3 people in here at most at a time. I think we can keep social distance and people feel safe to be in here."

This coming weekend will be the only May weekend for business; Schmidt hopes to have a normal two weekend a month schedule next month.