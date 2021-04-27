Non-stop flights from Rochester to Phoenix and Fort Myers coming soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You will soon be available to fly non-stop from Rochester to either Phoenix or Fort Myers, Florida.

Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday that the offering from RST will begin Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 of 2022.

"We know folks are excited to resume traveling, and we’re happy to be able to offer them the opportunity to travel to these destinations with us,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “Rochester-area residents are familiar with our brand of convenient, affordable travel, and these new routes will make it even easier for them to get away on the warm, sunny vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”