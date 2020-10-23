Non-profit organizations feeling the effects of COVID

As a result of COVID, many non-profit organizations, like Friends of Jay C. Hormel Nature Center, have had to cancel fundraising efforts.

For the last eighteen years, the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center has held an annual Thanksgiving Feast fundraiser in support of its environmental education program.

This year they are partnering with GIVE MN, a non-profit organization geared toward supporting other non-profits, to participate in its Give to the Max day, working to connect donors with organizations aimed to make our state a better place.

Nature Center Director Luke Reese says, "GIVE MN is super helpful, they provide the platform for doing that fundraiser, and they've created this ability to do an online fundraiser

where the friends of Hormel Nature Center would not have the capacity to do that fundraiser."

Funds raised through Give to the Max day for the nature center will support the center's intern program, which allows the center to educate the public about the natural world.

Give to the Max day is happening this year on November 19th. For more on how you can help out, visit https://www.givemn.org/.