Non-profit distributes food at Rochester church

ROCHESTER, Minn- Despite a stiff wind, numerous people showed up at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Tuesday for food boxes. The non-profit used the parking lot at the church to distribute produce, meat, and dairy products to the community.

The food distribution was part of the organization's spirit days, a time when they work with other organizations to lift the spirit of Rochester and the rest of the area.

"It's a privilege to be apart of the process," said National Community Resource Center President Wendell Amstutz. "We've been given a lot and it's our turn and privilege to give to others."

The non-profit distributed over 200 boxes of food at the church today.

It's a blessing just to be a part of Rochester and be able to give back to the community," said the church's pastor Leo A. Endel. "We

love them and we want to share the love of Christ with people in the community as well."

Anyone who wanted a free box was able to receive one. National Community Resource Center is hoping to do spirit days again in October.