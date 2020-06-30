Non-profit coffee shop seeks the community of Rochester's help

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A non-profit coffee shop is fighting to keep its doors open and is asking for help from the Rochester community.

St. James Coffee has been a part of the Rochester community for nearly a decade and offers a safe place for families, teens and those of all faiths to come grab a coffee, use free wi-fi or even pray.

Board president Katherine Letellier said, "We have games, we have trivia, we have movie night. It's a place for teens to come when they don't have anywhere else to go. We have study events during finals week. It's really a multi-use space. So, if this were to go away I'm not sure where even my own family would go."

Letellier says the non-profit has about eight weeks to raise $30,000. Originally the shop was seeking $8,000 to cover the two months of rent when COVID-19 shut it down; that has since increased to help get St. James Coffee through the next year.

At this point a little more than $4,200 dollars have been raised according to the shop's GoFundMe page.

Letellier says it would be difficult to lose the community focused space saying, "It would be a big loss for the community if St. James were to close and I really don't want that to happen. I think we have the ability to keep it open, everyone just needs to come together to do that."

The non-profit usually raises money through several different fundraisers. Those fundraiser unfortunately had to be cancel this year due to the coronavirus.

You can also participate in a fundraiser on July 25 called "Celebrate St. James." The event will take place in the shop's parking lot and in shop, in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.