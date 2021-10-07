Nominate someone for the Mayor's Medal of Honor Awards in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 38th Mayor's Medal of Honor Awards in Rochester are only a couple of months away and nominations are now being accepted.

From things like the Artistic Achievement Award and the Community-Wide Service Award all the way to the Mayor's Award, they all have something in common: recognizing people in the Med City who have gone above and beyond.

There's a long history of honoring the people of Rochester. Mayor Kim Norton said the recipients are the type of people who aren't just one-time volunteer people. They're the ones who put in work every day.

Mayor Norton said during the pandemic, a lot of Rochester citizens have stepped up to help their neighbors. So, this year is going to be especially difficult only choosing 14 winners. "These are people who really invest all their free time and energy, their passion, their talents into making this a better community and into helping people, she explained. "These are very difficult choices because this community has a plethora of those kinds of individuals."

Mayor Norton explained some of the recipients they recognize go unnoticed in the community. So, this is her way of saying 'thank you' to them. "I know that people in this community know who's out there doing great work and they're often people we've never heard of," she said. "Through organizations, through churches or even just people that you know that volunteer in all of those categories because that's what they do with their free time is give back to Rochester."

Last year's recipients will actually get together and choose the winner of that award this year. To nominate someone, you must do so by October 31st.

Similar to last year, the selected recipients will be honored at a virtual event later this year in December.