OSAGE, Iowa – The Mitchell County Regional Health Center (MCRHC) has reinstated a “No Visitors” policy for the hospital and emergency room.

MCRHC says this move is to protect patients and staff and reduce the spread of respiratory illness.

Clinics in Osage, St. Ansgar, and Riceville will remain open and seeing patients. All patients and visitors continue to be screened for COVID-19 and face masks are required.