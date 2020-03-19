No visitors allowed at Mitchell County hospital

OSAGE, Iowa – The Mitchell County Regional Health Center is now banning visitors.

The “No Visitors” policy is to protect patients and staff and reduce the spread of respiratory illness. Exceptions may be made if it is considered essential for a patients’ well-being.

The Riceville Clinic will also temporarily close March 23 because its small size does not allow for recommended social distancing under federal health guidelines.

The Osage and St. Ansgar clinics are open. Call 641-732-6100 in Osage and 641-736-4401 in St. Ansgar to schedule an appointment.