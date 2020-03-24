Clear
No visitors allowed at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 5:40 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – The coronavirus crisis is pushing MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center to ban visitors.

Starting immediately, no visitors will be allowed at MercyOne North Iowa’s clinics, outpatient areas, emergency department, or hospital. Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis for things like child patients, maternity units, and patients receiving end-of-life care.

MercyOne says when exceptions are made, they will still be limited to only one visitor per patient and the visitor must be:

• 18 years of age or older

• Either immediate family members, powers of attorney, guardians or patient representatives

• Healthy with no symptoms of illness including respiratory or fever

“We appreciate the way our community is pulling together,” states MercyOne. “The very best way to show your support is to practice social distancing and staying home whenever possible.”

The Corner Cup coffee shop is also closed, along with the hospital gift shop but the gift shop can still take orders for delivery in the hospital. Call 641-428-7717 to place an order.

MercyOne is also reminding people that coronavirus testing is not be performed in the MercyOne North Iowa Emergency Department.

Rain and clouds this week
