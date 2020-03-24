Clear
No visitors allowed at Hancock County Health System

Doors to the hospital will also be locked on the weekend.

BRITT, Iowa – Hancock County Health System (HCHS) says visitors will not be allowed as of Wednesday.

HCHS says some exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis but anyone accompanying or driving a patient to a clinic or hospital-based appointment is also being asked to wait in the vehicle.

In addition, HCHS will now be locking entrances to the hospital all day on Saturdays and Sundays and doors will continue to be locked from 5 pm to 6 pm on weekdays.

The HCHS Gift Shop has also been closed.

