No threat after authorities respond to report of a pipe at RCTC

Within 10 minutes of responding, Rochester police determined there was no threat.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:56 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A day after a suspicious package was found in downtown Rochester, authorities responded to RCTC on Thursday morning after a student reported finding a pipe.
It turned out there was no threat and the pipe, about 7-8 inches long that was found in the parking lot, had a meth pipe in it with along with a white powdery substance.
The K9 unit gave no indication of anything dangerous. Within 10 minutes of responding, Rochester police determined there was no threat.
The white substance is being analyzed Thursday morning.

