No, the Snow Won't Stop 2nd Street Joe From Waving His Flags

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rain, shine, or even snow, Joeseph Johnson says he'll keep waving his flags on 2nd Street SW in Rochester.

KIMT spoke with 2nd Street Joe as blizzard warnings took effect in the Med City Wednesday. Joe says he won't think twice about being outside and continuing to spread cheer, no matter the weather.

"I love the snow, so bring it, because I'm ready for it," Joe said. "I'll be standing out here with these precious flags."

Joe adds he'll keep bringing the love, spirit, and drive in his never-ending quest to spread cheer across Rochester.