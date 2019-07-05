No swimming advisory issued for state park beach in Ventura

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Department of Natural Resources says swimming is not recommended for McIntosh Woods Beach in Ventura.

The DNR’s beach monitoring program says the level of E. coli bacteria at the beach was higher than acceptable levels during water quality tests done on Monday. E. coli contamination in water is usually produced by human or animal feces.

According to the Iowa DNR website:

“Fecal contamination of beach water occurs due to improperly constructed and operated septic systems and sewage treatment plants, manure spills, storm water runoff from lands with wildlife and pet droppings, or direct contamination from waterfowl, livestock, or small children in the water. In Iowa, rain appears to be one of the most important factors in generating high levels of bacteria. Surface runoff after a heavy rainfall may transport high levels of fecal bacteria to the water at the beach. The rain also increases the sediment in the water causing it to be murky. Since bacteria are destroyed by sunlight, murky water aids in their survival.”

