No sports can make an impact on the mental health of athletes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With no sports to play and no practices to be had, athletes are somewhat beside themselves right now.

KIMT News 3 Sports has learned what athletes should be doing to keep mentally healthy.

“It’s a huge part of their life. They only have four years to do their sport,” said Dr. Karen Newcomer. “It’s okay to be sad about it, but then figuring out ways to move onward.”

Dr. Newcomer is a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician at Mayo Clinic. In a conversation with KIMT News 3 Sports Director, Kaleb Gillock, she said she is concerned about athletes who may experience depression from not being able to play sports.

She recommends those athletes find a hobby or ways to continue conditioning by throwing a football in the backyard or putting a golf ball around in the house – anything that will help to stimulate their mind.

“Continuing with the sport that they love on their own I think is very helpful for them as well.”

Dr. Newcomer also says parents should be keeping a watchful eye on their student-athletes who are cooped up at home.

“I think all parents who have their children coming home should keep an eye on them, talk to them, and make sure to check in with them,” she said. “Make sure they aren’t becoming depressed and if they are experiencing signs of depression, to contact their primary care physician.”