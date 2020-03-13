Clear
BREAKING NEWS Gov. Walz declares peacetime emergency as number of cases hit 14 in Minnesota Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

No sign virus is spreading in key Iowa county, official says

Officials in Johnson County say they have no indication that the coronavirus has spread in the Iowa City area beyond 14 residents who tested positive after a cruise to Egypt.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 1:21 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Johnson County say they have no indication that the coronavirus has spread in the Iowa City area beyond 14 residents who tested positive after a cruise to Egypt.

Johnson County Public Health Director Dave Koch told reporters Friday that he has seen no indication of “community spread" in the area.

Read more on the Coronavirus here. 

However, he acknowledged that not all of those who were on that cruise or a second one that was cut short have been tested for the virus.

He says testing is reserved only for people showing symptoms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Precip chances lowering
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Friday

Image

Rochester fire department priorities remain the same

Image

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations impacted by Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Coronavirus impacts sports across the board

Image

Fillmore Central falls in Class A semifinal

Image

Coronavirus rattles the sports world

Image

Coronavirus impacting bars?

Image

Weather: Don't Forget...

Image

Coronavirus affecting coffee shops?

Community Events