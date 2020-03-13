No sign virus is spreading in key Iowa county, official says

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials in Johnson County say they have no indication that the coronavirus has spread in the Iowa City area beyond 14 residents who tested positive after a cruise to Egypt.

Johnson County Public Health Director Dave Koch told reporters Friday that he has seen no indication of “community spread" in the area.

Read more on the Coronavirus here.

However, he acknowledged that not all of those who were on that cruise or a second one that was cut short have been tested for the virus.

He says testing is reserved only for people showing symptoms.