No sign of spring: It's March and a Wind Chill Advisory blankets the viewing area

Wind Chill Advisory

Areas Affected: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .Dangerous wind chills of -25 to -40 are expected Saturday night through Sunday morning as Arctic air invades the region. The coldest wind chills are expect over west central Minnesota, generally west of a Motley to St Cloud to New Ulm line, where a Wind Chill Warning has been issued. East of that line, including the Mankato, Twin Cities, and Eau Claire areas, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Areas Affected: Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Dangerous Wind Chills Later Tonight into Sunday Morning... .Unseasonably cold air for early March combined with brisk winds from the northwest will create dangerous wind chill values of 20 to 30 below zero over north central and parts of central Iowa later tonight into Sunday morning. Dangerous wind chills and additional headlines are expected Sunday night into Monday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as around 20 to 25 below zero between Highway 20 and Highway 30 and as low as 25 below zero to 30 below zero over far north central Iowa expected.

* WHERE...North central and parts of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear a hat and gloves.

Areas Affected: Chickasaw; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Cold Wind Chills Return... .Another shot of arctic air will spread over the area starting late tonight. Very cold wind chills will accompany the cold air with values of 20 to 25 below expected for late tonight through much of Sunday morning. If possible, try to limit your exposure to the cold weather. Otherwise, be sure to wear several layers of clothing and cover all exposed skin. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north-central and western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear several layers including a hat and mittens or gloves.

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north-central and western Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you wear several layers including a hat and mittens or gloves.