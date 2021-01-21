No shows for Albert Lea Community Theatre until fall 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Albert Lea Community Theatre (ACT) Board of Directors has unanimously voted to extend a pause on performances into the fall of 2021.

Two scheduled plays have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be part of the 2021-22 ACT season. "Doublewide, Texas" is now tentatively scheduled to open the season in the fall of 2021, and "Willy Wonka" will be performed in the summer of 2022.

ACT says those who bought tickets to either show can:

- Donate the value of your tickets. ACT is a local nonprofit organization. Your ticket purchase is a tax-deductible contribution, which plays a critical role in the sustainability of your community theatre. By not requesting a refund or credit for next season, you are donating the value of your ticket purchase to ACT.

- Hold your tickets as a credit. You may use your current tickets for "Doublewide, Texas" and "Willy Wonka" as a 50% credit for 2021-22 season tickets. Because the dates have changed, you must purchase new season tickets. Please retain your printed tickets and bring them to the box office as a credit when purchasing your new tickets.

- Request a refund. Please call the box office at 507-377-4371 and leave a message with your contact information. Box office volunteers may receive a high volume of calls, and will respond as soon as possible.