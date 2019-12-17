No prison time for kids exposed to meth in Chickasaw County

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Another sentence of no time behind bars in a case of children exposed to methamphetamine.

Olngellel Camacho, 33 of Nashua, was given a two-year suspended sentence Tuesday in Chickasaw County District Court. He pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment for an incident in October 2018.



Authorities were called to the home of Heather Brymer in Nashua for a fire. Three children in the home suffered smoke inhalation and one was flown to Iowa City for treatment. Law enforcement says hair samples from two of the children then tested positive for meth while Brymer and Camacho, her live-in boyfriend, also tested positive for the drug.

Brymer previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment and got two years of supervised probation.