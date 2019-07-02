Clear

No prison time for convicted Mason City drug dealer

Leah Zweck Leah Zweck

Police say she had possession of more than a pound of pot.

Posted: Jul 2, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Waterloo woman gets suspended sentences for dealing drugs in Cerro Gordo County.

Leah Nicole Zweck, 28 of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to deliver. She was given a total of ten years in prison but that sentence was suspended and Zweck will spend three years on supervised probation.

She was charged in March 2018 after Mason City police accused Zweck of having over a pound of marijuana, more than five grams of meth, two stolen handguns, a large sum of money, drug text messages, and baggies.

