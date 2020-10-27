Clear

No prison time for Minnesota couple in son's drowning death

Left three children alone for nearly two hours.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020 7:41 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge says a Minnesota couple accused in the drowning death of their 21-month-old son after leaving three children unsupervised for nearly two hours will not have to serve prison time.

Fifty-five-year-old Eddy Louis and 26-year-old Sabina Lewis, of Bloomington, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree manslaughter for the September 2019 death. Hennepin County District Court Judge William Koch on Friday sentenced the couple to six months of home monitoring, three years of probation and 150 hours of community service.

The criminal complaint says the couple left the house before 8 a.m. on a Saturday and went shopping at Cub Foods and Walmart. When the couple came home, they discovered the baby in the tub.

