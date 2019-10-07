Clear
No prison for guilty driver in fatal Fillmore county collision

Sarah Sexton


Gets probation and jail time for October 2017 crash.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 4:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PRESTON, Minn. – A woman found guilty for a deadly collision in Fillmore County will not be going to prison.

Sarah Nichole Sexton, 39 of Stewartville, was convicted at trial of 2nd degree manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide, two counts of criminal vehicular operation, two counts of reckless driving, careless driving, speeding, and failure to stop at a stop sign. Authorities say Sexton was driving home from a volleyball tournament on October 17, 2017, when she drove through a stop sign at the intersection of Fillmore County Road 39 and County Road 2.

The crash seriously injured the other driver, Duane Hodge, and killed his passenger, Joan Hodge.

Sexton’s defense attorney says she was sentenced Monday to 10 years of probation. Sexton will also have to serve 45 days in jail this year, with credit for time served, and seven days of jail each year of her probation starting on the anniversary of the fatal collision.

