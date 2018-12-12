Clear
No prison for Rochester sex offender

Majed Ijong

Pleaded guilty to abusing a child under 13.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 2:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea for child sex abuse lands a Rochester man a quarter-century of probation.

Majed Isaac Ijong, 25, was charged in October 2017 with five counts of criminal sexual abuse, three 1st degree and two 2nd degree. Authorities say all the crimes involved a child under the age of 13. Ijong was arrested a month and a half later in California.

He was then ruled incompetent to stand trial in March but a further mental evaluation reversed that ruling in September.

Ijong pleaded guilty in October to one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct and was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years of supervised probation. He must also register as a predatory offender.

Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
