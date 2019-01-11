Clear
No prison for North Iowa mail thief

Carl Werstein Carl Werstein

Also pleaded guilty to a drug charge.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Stealing mail and dealing drugs will not be sending a Leland man to prison.

Carl Douglas Werstein, 36, pleaded guilty in Hancock County to ongoing criminal conduct and in Winnebago County to a controlled substance violation.


Melissa Albertson

Authorities say he stole over $1,000 of items from 12 different rural mailboxes in Hancock County between December 2017 and March 2018. Law enforcement says a search of a Winnebago County home where Werstein was living with Melissa Albertson found marijuana, a scale, and multiple forms of drug paraphernalia.

Werstein has now been ordered to spend five years on probation.

Albertson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to deliver marijuana and got five years of probation and a deferred judgment, which means this conviction will be removed from her record if she successfully completes her probation.

