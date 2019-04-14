No prison for Howard County hospital embezzler

CRESCO, Iowa – A woman who stole thousands of dollars from the Regional Health Services of Howard County Hospital Auxiliary is not going to prison.
Rebecca Sue Creger, 58 of Cresco, has pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct. She was accused of taking money for herself while she was the Hospital Auxiliary treasurer.
Creger has been given a deferred judgment and two to five years of probation. She must also pay $20,275 in restitution.
If Creger successfully completes her probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.
