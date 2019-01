No parking starts Sunday night for downtown Rochester snow removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – “No Parking” restrictions go into effect Sunday night so crews can plow the snow from downtown Rochester streets.

The city’s Public Works Department says there will be no parking on the following streets from midnight until 8 am Monday.

- 3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)

- 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)

- 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 2nd Ave. SW & from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

- 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”

- 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW

- 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

- 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

- Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South

- Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River

- 1st St. NE from Broadway to 1st Ave. NE

- 2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to Broadway & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

- 2nd St. SW from 11th Ave. SW to 13th Ave. SW

- 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

- 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE

- 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE

- 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 3rd St. NW

- 3rd St. NW from 2nd Ave. NW to 1st Ave. NW

- 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW

- 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW

- 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

Vehicles found parked on these streets between midnight and 8 am Monday will be ticketed and towed. If you’re missing a vehicle Monday morning, contact the Law Enforcement Center.