No parking reminder as Rochester road construction resumes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Drivers are being reminded to obey all posted parking signs as road construction work resumes.

The city’s mill and overlay project is now underway and streets will need to be empty for the necessary work to be done. Crews will not be able to work around parked vehicles and return later, so any such vehicles will be towed out of the construction zone and subject to ticketing.

For a map of roadwork locations and approximate order of completion of the mill and overlay project, click here. Each milled street will be overlaid with about 2 inches of new asphalt.