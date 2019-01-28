No parking notice in downtown area of Rochester for snow removal

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- After receiving about six inches of snow, the city is notifying drivers they need to keep their vehicles off some downtown streets while crews work to clear the snow.

City crews will be removing snow on Monday night into Tuesday morning and again on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning from the downtown area streets. Scheduled snow plowing will happen between midnight and 8:00 am on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 and Wednesday, January 30, 2019. During those times, parking is prohibited on the following streets:

• 3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)

• 4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)

• 4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 2nd Ave. SW & from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

• 1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”

• 2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW

• 5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

• 6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

• Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South

• Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River

• 1st St. NE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr

• 2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to 1 Ave SW & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

• 2nd St. SW from 7 Ave SW to 13th Ave. SW

• 1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

• 1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE

• 1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE

• 2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 4th St. NW

• 3rd St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to Broadway

• 2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW

• 1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW

• 5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

• 6th Ave NW from 2 St NW to 1 St SW

Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed. Anyone reporting a missing vehicle should notify the Law Enforcement Center.