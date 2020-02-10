No overnight parking downtown while Public Works clears snow

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Overnight parking is not allowed in downtown Rochester from midnight to 8 AM February 10th and 11th.

This is to allow Rochester Public Works to safely and properly clear accumulated snow from the weekend's snowfall. Leaving the piles of snow downtown can cause issues for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists.

"It just gets difficult for everybody to move whether you're in a vehicle or on foot," says Megan Moeller, communications coordinator of Rochester Public Works.

Cars parked downtown can be ticketed or towed.

The following streets are impacted:

3rd Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)

4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)

4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 6th Ave. SW

1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”

2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW

5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South

Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River

1st St. NE from Broadway to 1st Ave. NE

2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to 1st Ave. SW

2nd St. SW from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

2nd St. SW from 7th Ave. SW to 13th Ave. SW

3rd St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE

1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE

2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to dead end north of 3rd St. NW

3rd St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to Broadway

2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW

1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW

5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

5th Ave. SW from 2nd St. SW to 4th St. SW

6th Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 1st St. SW