No overall property tax increase in 2021 Olmsted County budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The 2021 Olmsted County budget comes with a 0% overall property tax increase.

The budget approved Tuesday by the Board of Commissioners provides for $107,553,788 in property taxes, a 0% increase over 2020.

“This budget was carefully constructed to ensure we continue providing essential services to residents and business owners while, at the same time, dedicating much-needed resources to help our community manage through the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Olmsted County Administrator Heidi Welsch. “I believe this budget advances the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners’ dedication to supporting a high quality of life for people in Olmsted County while acknowledging the importance of keeping property tax increases to a minimum during this difficult time.”

The 2021 Olmsted County budget totals $263,995,510. Besides county property taxes, the rest of the budget is paid for by $3,777,655 in Housing and Redevelopment Authorities property taxes and $152,665,057 from intergovernmental revenues, charges for services, transportation taxes, bond proceeds, reserves, interest income, and other miscellaneous sources.