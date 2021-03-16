No one hurt in cooking fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Crews responded to a report Tuesday afternoon of someone trapped in a burning home, but fortunately found the situation must less dangerous.

The Rochester Fire Department says it got a call just before 5 pm about a structure fire in the 900 block of 6th Avenue SE with someone trapped inside. Firefighters got to the scene to find smoke coming from a window and front door but all occupants were safe outside.

Firefighters entered the home and extinguished a small cooking fire. The Fire Department says there was slight damage to the floor of the kitchen and light smoke damage throughout the home. Working smoke alarms were present in the home and helped alert occupants to the emergency.

Rochester police and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted with this incident. No injuries were reported.