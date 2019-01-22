Clear
UPDATE: No one hurt in Cerro Gordo County rollover

Four teens in car.

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 5:53 PM
Updated: Jan. 22, 2019 6:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – No serious injuries after a one-vehicle rollover Monday.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 5 pm on Mallard Avenue, near the intersection with 285th Street. Alana Hausman, 17 of Manly, was driving north when she lost control.

Hausman was treated at the scene by Mason City Fire Medics for minor injuries. Three teenage passengers were not harmed. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says they were all wearing their seatbelts.

The accident remains under investigation.

