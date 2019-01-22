MASON CITY, Iowa – No serious injuries after a one-vehicle rollover Monday.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 5 pm on Mallard Avenue, near the intersection with 285th Street. Alana Hausman, 17 of Manly, was driving north when she lost control.
Hausman was treated at the scene by Mason City Fire Medics for minor injuries. Three teenage passengers were not harmed. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says they were all wearing their seatbelts.
The accident remains under investigation.
Related Content
- UPDATE: No one hurt in Cerro Gordo County rollover
- Rollover accident in Cerro Gordo County
- Probation in fatal Cerro Gordo County rollover
- One hurt in Cerro Gordo County crash
- Two hurt in Cerro Gordo County collision
- Drug charges for Cerro Gordo County man
- First confirmed flu in Cerro Gordo County
- Cerro Gordo County dispatchers receive $16,000 grant
- Car theft sentence in Cerro Gordo County
- Whooping cough confirmed in Cerro Gordo County
Scroll for more content...