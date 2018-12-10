Clear

No more FEMA help for Winnebago County

Federal agency says damage from summer storms and flooding is not severe enough.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 2:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is denying an appeal for disaster assistance for Winnebago and three other counties.

On August 1, Governor Kim Reynolds requested the federal Individual Assistance Program be activated for residents and businesses in Winnebago, Buchanan, Dickinson, and Polk counties that were affected by severe storms and flooding between June 6 and July 2. FEMA notified the Governor her request was denied on August 22 and Reynolds sent an appeal letter to FEMA on September 11.

President Trump declared these four counties a Presidential disaster area in August, making public funds available, but FEMA says its review found the impact of storms and flooding was neither bad enough nor widespread enough to justify individual assistance.

Governor Reynolds says she will now ask the Small Business Administration to provide low-interest disaster loans to Polk and seven contiguous counties. Winnebago, Buchanan, and Dickinson counties did not qualify for SBA assistance.

