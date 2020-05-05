No mask for President Trump as he visits Phoenix Honeywell plant

KIMT News 3 - President Donald Trump made a stop in Phoenix this afternoon, touring the Honeywell facility near the airport that has switched over to making N95 masks. Did the President decide to wear a mask himself? The answer is no.

The President was wearing goggles during the tour. Earlier today, he said he would wear a mask if they required it. Some of his aides were not wearing masks either.

The mask controversy stems from Vice President Mike Pence's visit to the Mayo Clinic last week, when he was criticised for not wearing a face covering.

On Sunday, Vice President Pence did say he regretted not wearing a mask during his visit to the Mayo Clinic.