No mandatory mask rule for Mason City Municipal Airport

MASON CITY, Iowa - Travelers who go through Mason City Municipal Airport will not be required to mask up.

The decision came down on Monday afternoon at the Airport Commission meeting. Instead, signs on the doors will say masks are recommended by the airport. Employees are being required to wear face coverings in the new policy.

One of the reasons for the decision is there wouldn't be enough staff in the terminal to enforce a mandatory mask rule.

Commissioner Gary Wattnem said at the meeting he thinks travelers are aware of the risks of COVID-19.

"i would feel comfortable with the recommendation, because I think a lot of people are getting it that they're realizing that masks are a prudent form of protection," said Wattnem.

Air Choice One, the airline which offers flights to and from Mason City, is not requiring passengers to wear masks on their aircraft.

The airport was also given 2,500 masks by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.