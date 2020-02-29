Clear

No injuries reported after Cerro Gordo Co. crash involving state trooper

An Iowa State Trooper was involved in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - An Iowa State Trooper was involved in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the ISP Dodge Charger was traveling northbound on Lark Ave. and came to a stop at Highway 122. 

A second vehicle, driven by 74-year-old Linda Collins, of Mason City, was traveling eastbound on Highway 122 when a delivery van was preparing to turn. The trooper observed the van but did not see the other vehicle and a collision ensued.

No injuries were reported.

The crash happened at 3:52 p.m.

